Weasel, Baby Mama Rekindle Romance

Last year around November, Goodlyfe half singer Weasel real name Douglas Mayanja was reported to ne heartbroken after being dumped by his baby mama/fiancé Samira Tumi.

It was then said that the gorgeous curvy Samira ended the romance with the dread locked singer over

infidelity related issues.

The break up was so bad that the mother of one had to even pack her belongings and move out of their Buziga based rented pad with their son.

A heartbroken Weasel pleaded with Samira to come back in vain. Latest is that the two have since rekindled their romance.

Sources close to the couple intimate that Samira has since returned to Weasel’s house and the two are happy again. “She returned after several promises to change and become a better man” reveals the source.

We are now informed that the loved up couple is planning a massive wedding to legalize their romance later this year.