We don’t want Contraceptives in Schools – Education Ministry Officials

Education ministry officials have strongly opposed the proposed policy by the health ministry to roll out contraceptive use to children aged 10 and above.

Health officials argue that there is need to focus efforts on delaying sex debut and increasing contraceptive use among sexually active adolescents.

The ministry of health intends to target universities, schools, religious centers and youth clubs among others.

However, according to the permanent secretary ministry of education, Alex Kakooza, his ministry should have first been consulted before coming with that proposal.

He says students are already being taught about ways of controlling pregnancies and HIV/AIDs, saying this is duplication of government programs.