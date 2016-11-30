We Did Not Solicit for Any Money – Akol

By Serestino Tusingwire

MPs investigating the Shs6 billion that was paid to government top shots for settling a tax dispute in London, on Monday yet again put officials of Uganda Revenue Authority to task to explain the legality of the payment.

The cash payout, that’s commonly referred to as “Presidential Handshake” was paid to 42 officials as a token appreciation for winning an oil tax arbitration case against Heritage Oil and Gas Limited in 2015.

However, most of the recipients were hard pressed to give consistent explanations as to offer justification for the amount of money paid to them.

The Committee tasked the URA officials to explain why they asked for a supplementary budget of Shs6 billion.

The Budget Act requires government agencies seeking supplementary budgets to make adjustments that are within the budget figure.

MPs further put URA’s Commissioner General, Doris Akol to task to explain why they requested for the Shs6billion shillings. They put it to her that the move was against the law.

However, Akol denied that they did solicit for the money, but they rather they proposed for a reward which was given.

“We did not solicit for the money, we proposed a reward,” Akol said.