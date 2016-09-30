Water Crisis Hits Yumbe As Refugee Number Swell to 260, 000

By Andrew Cohen Amvesi

The influx of South Sudan refugees in Bidibidi settlement camp in Romogi Sub County, Yumbe district has inserted pressure on the few existing water spots, thus increasing the water price.

According to an official from the district, a jerry cane of water can be bought between Shs2000 and Shs3000.

Bidibidi is one of the World’s biggest refugee settlement camps with a total of 260, 000 refugees, mainly from South Sudan.

Reports from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) indicate that the power struggle between South Sudan President, Salva Kiir and his first Vice President, Riek Machar, has so far forced over 500, 000 locals to cross the border to seek for asylum in West Nile region.

According to Fred Asi Buzu, the community service officer Arua refugee desk, on average, 7,000 to 8, 000 South Sudan refugees are received daily in different camps in West Nile districts.

“The influx of refugees has totally strained us when it comes to water. As I speak now, both the refugees and locals are suffering of water shortage,” said Yasin Taban, the Yumbe district Chairperson.

Taban however noted that the district is currently unable address the problem since refugees were not part of the 2016/17 financial budget.