Vipers Fc Name New Head Coach

By Serestino Tusingwire

Vipers Football Club have this afternoon revealed their new head coach in the names of Miguel Da Costa.

Vipers have not been having a head coach since December last year when they sacked Abdallah Mubiru.

The team has been in the hands of Richard Waswa as an interim coach for close to four months until today when the club management has decided to recruit a permanent head coach.

According to the management, Richard Waswa will now be serving as an assistant to Miguil Da Costa.

Da Costa is a born of Luxembourg, and he is currently 35 years old.

He has serving as a fitness coach at CS Fola Esch since 2009.

