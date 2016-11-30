Vinka Wows Schools in Maiden Tour

Swangz Avenue singer Veronica Luggya aka Vinka seems really destined for greater heights, judging from her performance in her debut school tour.

Spearheaded by Buzz Events, the tours that also featured other Swangz singers, turned out to be a long-overdue blessing for the budding diva.

Upon taking stage, at all the tours, sexy Vinka has garnered extreme support from the students, despite being just two months old on the music scene.

Her only two songs ‘Level’ and ‘Stylo’ are gradually gaining momentum and becoming anthems in the teen community.

On the other side though, her sense of style has been questioned as she

usually turns out in ragged outfits.