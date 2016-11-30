Veteran Politician, Mayanja Nkangi is Dead

By Serestino Tusingwire

Joshua Sibakyalwayo Mayanja-Nkangi has died following many days of serious sickness.

Mayanja-Nkangi, 85, has been seriously sick since February 16, 2017 and was under the watch of Uganda’s most trusted doctors; Dr. Mbonye and Dr. Luzige.

Mayanja-Nkangi, according to doctors in charge, succumbed to pneumonia on Sunday evening from Nakasero Hospital where he had been receiving treatment.

About Mayanja-Nkangi

Mayanja-Nkangi, Joshua Sibakyalwayo was born on August 22, 1931.

He became a Member of Parliament for Masaka East in 1962 and was appointed minister without portfolio, 1962.

In 1963, he became Minister for commerce and industry, and in 1964 he became Prime minister for Buganda Kingdom. He later exiled to UK.

In 1985, he became Minister of labour minister education, and in 1989 he became minister for planning and economic development.

He also served as minister for finance & economic planning and also Lands Minister.

He was a Certified barrister, co-founder Kabaka Yekka Youth Wing, 1959; and also founder of Conservative Party in 1980.

R.I.P