Vehicle Inspection Deadline Extended

Parliament on Friday evening lifted the deadline for mandatory vehicle inspection just a day to the due date.

According to arrangements by government, all vehicles were supposed to undergo the mandatory checks by a private company, Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS). Before the commencement of the new financial year 2017/18 which starts today, Saturday July 1, 2017.

The decision by parliament follows complaints raised by Mukono South MP Johnson Muyanja Senyonga about unclear guidelines used in the face of the fast approaching deadline.

Muyanja also convinced Parliament that there is no guarantee that many vehicle owners risk having their vehicles impounded while others would simply bribe the officers in charge to bypass the checks.

The government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa told the house that the deadline although not communicated had been lifted by government.