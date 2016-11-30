UYD Leaders Accuse Mao Of Weakening DP

Uganda’s oldest political party, Democratic Party, is embroiled in a fresh power struggle between its youth league, the Uganda Young Democrats, and the party’s president, Norbert Mao.

The youth league members, championed by the secretary-general, Charles Wasswa, argue that the party is being run to the ground.

He accuses Mao of failing to conduct a national council meeting for the last two years, and goes ahead to personally decide on behalf of all party members.

He adds that Mao sold DP party to JPAM’s GoForward during the 2016 general elections which was not the decision of DP as a whole.

However, resident Norbert Mao says his accusers are not leaders of the youth league and therefore have no authority to speak on behalf of, or criticize, the party’s leadership.

“We all have to go back to the drawing board and create a proper balance between showbiz politics and building a culture of concrete debate on the issues that affect the entire country,” Mao said