UYD Challenges Gov’t, Launches Campaign To Distribute Sanitary Pads

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Uganda Young Democrats (UYD) have launched a campaign to distribute free sanitary towels to girls in different schools across the country.

The campaign started yesterday and Kisenyi Faith primary school became the first beneficiary for this campaign.

According to the Secretary General UYD, Rita Nakyanzi, the government should make the procurement of sanitary towels in schools a priority.

As DP youth wing, they were able to afford only four boxes of pads which in reality are not enough for all Ugandan girls, but they hope the campaign will raise more money for more pads.

She therefore called upon every concerned Ugandan citizen to rise up and support this campaign such that the pads can be enough for all schools in the country.

According to Nakyanzi, this is aimed at ashaming the government for failure to help the poor girls in schools yet the money is being wasted on less useful things.

“We are calling upon every Uganda woman; let it be men because they also have an affiliation to girls in schools, to make a contribution to this campaign. Lets ashame the government which spends the money on unnecessary things,” Nakyanzi said.

It should be noted that during the 2016 presidential campaigns, the NRM party used the issue of sanitary pads as one of their campaign tools.

However, last month, the minister of Education and sports, Janet Museveni shocked the nation when she told a parliamentary committee on education that the government does not have the money for the pads, which contradicts the campaign promises.