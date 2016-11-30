UWOPA Threat­ens To Block Bud­get Over LC Polls Post­pone­ment

Mem­bers of Par­lia­ment un­der the Uganda Women Par­lia­men­tary As­so­ci­a­tion have threat­ened to block the 2017-2018 national budget over gov­ern­men­t’s de­ci­sion to hold vil­lage coun­cil elec­tions.

This comes a few days af­ter gov­ern­ment an­nounced that it had run out of funds due to famine that struck most parts of the coun­try.

Speak­ing in a me­dia brief­ing recently, UWOPA Vice Chair­per­son No­rah Bi­girwa (NRM-Bu­li­isa Woman) ral­lied legisla­tors to block the gov­ern­ment res­o­lu­tion on vil­lage coun­cil’s elec­tions.

“As UWOPA we de­nounce the acts since these lo­cal coun­cils are cru­cial in terms of se­cu­rity, con­flict reso­lu­tion and de­ci­sion mak­ing at lower ad­min­is­tra­tive lev­els and as thus this move should be shunned by all MPs,” she said.

Ms Bi­girwa also said that the post­pone­ment has caused a lot of losses in­curred by can­di­dates who had started comb­ing the ground in prepa­ra­tion for the elec­tions that had been promised.

“In the last months, po­ten­tial lead­ers across the coun­try have been iden­ti­fied and in some po­lit­i­cal parties, pri­maries held and posters printed,” she said.

The Pub­lic Fi­nance Man­age­ment Act re­quires par­lia­ment to process and pass the bud­get by May 31.

Gov­ern­ment an­nounced last week that ef­forts to mo­bilise re­sources for lo­cal coun­cil elec­tions re­mained fu­tile af­ter di­vert­ing the ini­tial funds to combating famine, but UWOPA dis­missed the ex­cuse of hunger, say­ing that the elec­tions must take place be­fore the 2017/​2018 fi­nan­cial year bud­get is passed.

Louis Mb­wa­tekamwa (NRM-Kasam­bya) said that gov­ern­men­t’s ex­cuse of fo­cus­ing on the fight against hunger is not sat­is­fac­tory since the coun­try al­ready has a bud­get for re­lief un­der the prime min­is­ter’s office.

“These are mere ex­cuses; in fact we should in­ves­ti­gate the where­abouts of Shs10 bil­lion that government claimed to be hav­ing,” he said.

Other mem­bers in­clud­ing Bun­y­ole West MP James Waluswaka and Lira Wom­an’s Joy Atim de­manded that gov­ern­ment ful­fills its pledge of hold­ing LC elec­tions this year lest it loses the pub­lic trust.

The law mak­ers say that with lots of ex­pen­di­tures al­ready in­curred by po­ten­tial can­di­dates, it would only be fair for gov­ern­ment to have the elec­tions held.

The last elec­tions were held in 2001, and all sub­se­quent ef­forts have of­ten ended on deaf ears.