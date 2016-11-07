UVF President Elected Zone V Treasurer

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Volleyball Federation President Hadija Namanda has been elected the Treasurer of Zone V in the extra ordinary general meeting held in Nairobi, Kenya at Mada Hotel.

The 12 countries making up the Zone V namely; Egypt, Somalia, Eritrea, South Sudan, Kenya, Sudan, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and Djibouti were all represented.

Talking to pepper sport, Hadija Namanda said the executive wants to reactivate the zone V which has not been so competitive in recent years and also have zonal activities running.

Here is the list of activities in the pipeline;

The Zonal qualifiers both men to be hosted in Kigali and Women in Nairobi, Management course in August to be held in Egypt, Beach Volleyball Coaches course in September to be held in Burundi, Coaches Course in October to be conducted in South Sudan and Referees Course in December to be held in Ethiopia.

Hadija noted that making zone V active brings competition nearer to the fraternity in Uganda, and they will bid to host some of the events which will be cheaper.

According to him, training will also be nearer and cheaper within the zone and having more competitions in the zone will help the level of the game go up.

Meanwhile, the assembly unanimously elected the following members on zone V executive.

President- Gustave Nkurunziza (Rwanda)

V/C Admin-Augustine Agapa (Tanzania)

V/C Technical-Foud Abdel Salam (Egypt)

Gen Secretary- Makhoha .D. (Kenya)

Treasurer- Hadija Namanda (Uganda)

Members:

Omar Elhag (Sudan)

Mohamed Herei (Somalia)

Gordien Iradukunda (Burundi)