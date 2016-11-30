UTL Probe Committee To Travel To Libya And Dubai

By Serestino Tusingwire

The parliamentary select committee investigating the alleged mismanagement at Uganda Telecom will soon travel to Libya and Dubai in line with the inquiry.

The MPs will interface with some of the company’s board members who live in Libya and also perform other duties connected to the probe. The MPs will also travel to Dubai on a similar mission.

LAP-Green, a subsidiary of Libyan Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company holds 69% majority shareholding in UTL while the Ugandan Government holds a minority 31%.

Uganda Telecom has for long been in a financial crisis and there are claims that the Libyans are seeking to sell its shares to a US Based Investor.

Last week, the committee toured the UTL assets in Mukono and Tororo districts and found that some of the company land had been sold off illegally.

The MPs are also expected to meet the Prime Minister, the Managing Director of National Social Security Fund, which UTL owes billions of shillings in unremitted employee benefits, the line ministries and also interface with those who bought or leased UTL land.

Committee chairman, Chua West MP Okin Ojara said that the MPs will also seek to understand why the number of UTL subscribers has dropped significantly over the years.

Late last year, senior UTL executives were barred from leaving the country as the investigations began. The probe committee recently found that UTL is indebted to the tune of over 700 billion shillings.