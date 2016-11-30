UTL Can Still Be Revamped – Libyans

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Chairman of Libyan Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Holding Company, Dr. Faisel Gergab, has said that Uganda Telecom Limited still has a future.

Dr Gergab told MPs on the select committee probing the state of UTL that the Libyan firm was coming up with a transformational plan that is going to significantly boost the beleaguered company’s existing services.

“A new work plan has been developed with our Ugandan partners and that plan has already been submitted to Ugandan government, so we hope that when it’s recommended, UTL will be refurbished,” Dr. Gergab said.

He was speaking at a meeting with the MPs at Dubai International Financial Centre in the United Arab Emirates. Dr. Gerbab said the Libyan government was still willing to work with the Ugandan government to transform UTL.

The committee Chairperson, Okin Ojara, explained that the parliamentary select committee travelled to Dubai to meet with the UTL majority shareholders and board members because their offices are currently located in Dubai.

The committee is currently probing UTL’s Shs700 billion debt and alleged financial impropriety at the telecom companya