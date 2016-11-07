UTB To Step Up Its International Marketing Initiatives

The Uganda Tourism Board is in the process of ramping up its international marketing initiatives aimed at increasing the number of tourists from key markets coming into the country.

According to Stephen Asiimwe, the Chief Executive Officer of the Uganda Tourism Board, tourism has been steadily growing as a major sector in Uganda contributing up to 10% of the country’s GDP.

However, despite this steady growth, Asiimwe believes more has to be done to increase the inflows from tourism and one way of doing this is to directly market the country to potential visitors in different parts of the world.

In line with this goal, UTB is working closely with Uganda’s 18 missions abroad to market the tourism potential of the country. The move is part of a change in focus for the country’s foreign relations in the sense that foreign missions are more heavily involved in commercial diplomacy.

Apart from selling the investment potential of Uganda and luring foreign businesses to set up shop in the country, the emphasis on commercial diplomacy also aims at marketing Uganda’s goods and services-of which tourism is a major one.

As an initial step towards marketing Uganda’s tourism potential, UTB has engaged different public relations and marketing firms to target different international markets. A North American one for USA and Canada, another targeting the German speaking countries like Germany, Austria and Switzerlad; and another for UK and Ireland.

According to Asiimwe, additional funds have been requested to expand the marketing campaigns to target less traditional markets for Ugandan tourism like China, India, Japan, Australia, and Korea. Also effort is being put into attracting more visitors from the African continent, especially South Africa, Kenya, Nigeria, DRC and Rwanda.

As a way of making travel to the region more attractive, Uganda, Kenya and Rwanda introduced a single East African visa in 2016. This means that a traveler to any of the three countries needs only one visa, which allows hassle-free access to any of the other two.

There are also initiatives to diversify Uganda’s tourist potential away from nature and wildlife tourism. More is being done to sell Uganda’s history, culture, heritage and way of life as worthwhile experiences to those who are less inclined towards visiting national parks and nature reserves.

For example, UTB is working towards tapping into the market of 1.2 billion Catholics around the world by selling them the experience of coming to Uganda to be part of events and ceremonies associated with the Uganda martyrs.

Stephen Asiimwe is confident that if Uganda can inject more funds into these marketing and promotional initiatives, the country can reap up to five times more in foreign exchange inflows.