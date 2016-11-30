News From The Rest Of The Wold

The United States Embassy in Kampala has joined Human Rights Watch in calling for an independent and fair investigation into the 2016 killings in Kasese District by the armed forces.
In a sternly worded statement issued just after Human Rights Watch released its report on the massacre that shocked the country, the US embassy said: ‘We again urge the Uganda government to conduct or permit fair & independent investigation to uphold rule of law, give full & factual accounting of events.’
But the New York based NGO reported: “Human Rights Watch found evidence, including accounts by confidential sources and medical personnel who witnessed the events, that security officials had misrepresented the number of people killed and eliminated evidence of the children’s deaths.”