URU Pays Peanut Allowances to Rugby Players

Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Rugby Union headed by Andrew Owor has paid peanut monies to players after the battle with Kenya Sambas who hammered Rugby cranes 23-18 points in first leg of Elgon Cup.

The federation in two radio talk shows, a week before the kickoff, promised to pay each player $100 as match day allowance, but after the Kenya game, the players were handed only Shs150,000. This was after players threatened to demonstrate.

It should be noted that Stanbic Bank donated 50 million shillings to the Uganda Rugby Union a week to a tournament. The host club also paid millions to the federation in order to win the bid. KCCA also donated huge sums meant for facilitation and allowances of players.

Pepper sports has talked to one player names withheld, saying that they will be boycotting to travel to Kenya in two weeks time if they continue being exploited in this way.