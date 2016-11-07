URU Breaks Silence on Corruption Allegations

The Uganda Rugby Union has today (Tuesday) come out to refute the allegations with have been doing rounds on media platforms that its management did not pay players as promised but instead channeled the money to their own pockets.

It has been reported that the union which had promised to pay players $100 as a match day allowance, later found it had to dish out this money after they lost to Kenya, but instead decided to give each player only 150,000 Ugandan shillings.

This reportedly left players disgruntled and threatening not take part in the next fixture in which Uganda will be visiting Kenya, two weeks from now.

However, according to lengthy statement released by the Secretary General URU, Godwin Kayangwe, the allegations are not true.

Below is a full statement.

Dear Rugby Supporters and Stakeholders;

Yet again, we find ourselves enjoying the full embrace of the international season and, on behalf of URU, we extend a warm welcome to you all to come and have fun with the Rugby Cranes. We sincerely thank all those who came in big numbers to support the team in the first leg of the Elgon Cup held at Legends Rugby Grounds last Saturday. The team gave a great account of itself despite losing by a slim margin. We look forward to your continued support, as the team prepares for the return leg in a couple of weeks.

In the meantime, we wish to take this opportunity to refute a number of malicious and salacious misinformation about Rugby that is doing the rounds on social media. This is not the first time for a one, Dixon Okello, to spread complete falsehood about the game purely for self-gain and to harm the reputation of the good name of Rugby. He has huffed and puffed about alleged corruption at the Uganda Rugby Union (URU) and made empty threats to take up matters with the IGG. Not once has he made good on these threats and not once has any iota of evidence of corruption been presented.

These are the simple facts as they are. URU is a voluntary association of member clubs who every 4 years vote in an Executive Committee to run the development agenda of Rugby in Uganda. The Executive Committee (EXCO) reports religiously to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) every year and presents audited accounts as part of the AGM. Like any other voluntary organization in Uganda, we face a huge challenge raising funds for Rugby activities – most especially during the international season. To ease funding of these activities, URU raises money from sponsorship, grants, partnerships and – when it can’t be avoided – borrowing. All this is reported transparently in the AGM and the audited accounts are shared with sponsors, National Council of Sports as well as World Rugby. For the record, our accounts have never been qualified and the World Rugby audits for the past 3 years have been complementary of the development efforts of URU.

In his latest irresponsible missive, a one Dixon Okello has alleged that the Rugby Crane players received a match day allowance of UGX 150,000 as opposed to USD 150. The truth is the match day allowance as of current policy for a home game is UGX 150,000. A few years ago, the match day allowance was USD 100 dollars when the exchange rate was Ugx 2,000 to the dollar. However, because of the unfavorable exchange rate (heading to Ugx 4,000), it was not prudent to maintain the allowance pegged to the dollar. After all, the sponsorship funds we receive are in Ugx.

Organizing an event of the magnitude of Elgon cup is a monumental challenge. Besides looking after the players’ welfare, other expenses include security, air tickets, accommodation, medical, entertainment, not to mention the training allowances for players (over 50 have been training since January).

The URU strategy is therefore to create partnerships that create a very enjoyable Rugby experience that can get more people to watch and more sponsors to fund the game. By doing this, we will be in a stronger position to improve the players’ welfare. It is a chicken and egg arrangement. Without a good event, it is difficult to build a sponsorship profile. We are confident in this strategy, which explains our partnership with the likes of Legends. But we are also realistic that the impact will be felt in the medium to long-term. In the short-term, we are glad to benefit from additional support for player welfare from the Uganda Rugby veterans, who have given generously, and other individual supporters such as, Ian Walker, Jim Middleton, Rosette Kebba, Jerry Burry and several others whom space cannot allow me to mention.

We have remained very patient and restrained about the lies being peddled by a one Dixon Okello and we know his motivations are malicious and vindictive. But, we remain an open and transparent institution who know we make mistakes nonetheless. But corruption is a value that we completely shun. We are open to present our books to full scrutiny of the public and very prepared to engage with you on how we can improve our service to the fans and players.

Kind regards