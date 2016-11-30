URF Boss ‘Wins’ Controversial Paramount Chief Election

Eng. Michael Odongo Okune, the Uganda Road Fund (URF) Executive Director was on Friday morning ‘elected and declared’ ‘new Paramount Chief’ of Lango amidst anxieties from rival faction and elders.

Odongo Okune was declared winner of the poll by Julius Peter Obonyo, one of the clan chiefs with 111 votes against Ajal Stephen’s 20 votes.

The election of new paramount chief (Won Nyaci) to replace Mzee Yosam Odur Ebii was scheduled for Friday, 10th February, 2017 but was soon halted after a closed door security meeting, one day to the poll.

The meeting, chaired by Lira RDC Robert Abak, attended by RPC, DPC and Vincent I. Oling, the Electoral Commission Chairman, his deputy and members, agreed to stay the poll until they had sought opinion from the incumbent leadership.

RDC Robert Abak told this website on Friday that the poll was a security threat since some clan heads said their lives were being threatened.

“The poll was called off. We unanimously agreed and I told them as security we don’t want to witness the bloodshed like it happened in Kasese,” he told this website.

However, the EC Bosses headed by Vincent Oling, his deputy Joan Paco Otoo and others were arrested by Police.

The arrest follows security tip that the leaders had Okayed poll to go on at unknown venue, disobeying a Friday security resolutions to stop.

Police PRO, David Ongom Mudong says they would be paraded to Court on Monday for organizing illegal poll and contravening Public Order Management Act.