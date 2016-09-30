URA launches Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool

By Serestino Tusingwire

Uganda Revenue Authority has launched the Tax Administration Diagnostic Assessment Tool (TADAT) training today January 9 at Kampala Serena Hotel.

TADAT is designed to provide objective assessment of the health of key components of the system of Tax administration in Uganda, the extent of reform required and the relative priorities for attention.

Previously, the URA Senior management team undertook the TADAT training. 80 midline managers are to receive the hands on training in this particular phase.

The TADAT tool facilitates a shared view among all stakeholders- Country authorities, international organizations and development partners.

URA is committed to efficient Tax administration in Uganda. Building staff capacity is another step taken towards achieving this commitment.