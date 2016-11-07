UPL Awards Launched

By Emmanuel Sekago

The Uganda Premier League awards are slated for 26th July 2017 at imperial royal hotel in Kampala.

Launching the awards on Friday at the Mandela national stadium, the board chairman, Arinaitwe Rugyendo revealed the grand prize of the night.

The League champions KCCA will receive their cheque at the event while the MVP will drive away a new Subaru Forester donated by the league title broadcaster Azam Television.

KCCA Geoffrey Serukuma, Muhammed Shaban and Emmanuel Okwi have been nominated for the big prize and the list was generated after tallying votes cast by coaches, Players, Selected media personalities and football administrators.