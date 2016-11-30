UPDF To Prosecute M23 Rebels

By Our Reporter

The Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) has declared that all M23 rebels who escaped from Bihanga Military Camp are to be prosecuted.

The declaration was made by the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Gen. David Muhoozi on Wednesday, who revealed that all escapees will have to face charges that shall be instituted by the UPDF after investigations.

Over 800 M23 fighters escaped from Bihanga Military last month, where they had been staying after surrendering to the UPDF earlier on with their commander Sultani Makenge.

The M23 movement is notable for staging a five year rebellion against the DRC government over refusal by the government to integrate them into the Congolese army.

During the conflict, M23 threatened to overrun the Kinshasa government when they cut off Eastern DRC and controlled it for two months. They however denounced war following increased international pressure and handed themselves over to the Ugandan government.