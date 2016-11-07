UPDF Speaks Out On The Missing M23 Commander Sultani Makenga

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Uganda People’s Defence Forces have washed themselves clean of sanctioned M23 Military Commander Sultani Makenga.

Makenga who was under UPDF’s protection went missing a few weeks ago together with over 750 other combatants that were held at the Bihanga Military Training School.

“Makenga was never in prison, he was in a house and we had made sure that nobody would come from out and attack him or harm him. But as regard to his movement, he was a free man,” Brig. Richard Karemire, army spokesperson said.

The disappearance that coincidentally happened around the renewed clashes in Eastern DRC raises some tough questions for the future of security in the region.

“M23 issue is basically the problem of DRC. We are just victims because of geography,” Karemire said.

Karemire also noted that after reports that Makenga went missing, they informed the DRC government which sent its delegates and were given a clear account of the matter.