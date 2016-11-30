UPDF Soldiers On Spot For Shooting Baby Dead

The Uganda People Defence Forces (UPDF) have been accused by locals in Panyangara sub-county, Kotido district for allegedly shooting at them, killing a child and injuring many unarmed civilians in the process.

However, Col. William Bainomugisha, the 406 Brigade Commander, says the army was forced to retaliate following an attack by community members against uniformed officers. He blames the local leaders for inciting the community against the army.

This comes after local leaders in Kotido district protesting the indiscriminate shooting by UPDF officers over the weekend, which claimed the life of a two year-old-child and injured her mother. According to sources, the deceased, an infant, was shot dead

when soldiers attached to the 406 brigade in Nakapelimoru opened fire on civilians protesting a move by the army to impound their animals as a communal punishment for stolen donkeys recovered from their area.

The dead boy was strapped on the back of his mother, Margaret Namoe when he was hit to death by a stray bullet.

The weekend chase by the army followed the theft of 12 donkeys from Turkana herdsmen. The army tracked the foot stamps of the animals from Kobebe in Moroto to Lopedot village in Panyangara Sub County, where the donkeys were found abandoned.

As a result, the army decided to impound the animals from the local community, but locals in the area put up a spirited resistance, prompting the soldiers to shoot at them indiscriminately, despite the fact that they were unarmed.

Paul Loruu Nabolikoko, the Panyangara Sub-county LC III chairperson, says the army should be called to order.