UPDF Shines At NKOZI Hospital Marathon

By Stuart Yiga

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel from the Masaka based Armoured Brigade shined at the Nkozi hospital Charity Marathon that saw over shs.50m raised at a function that was flanked off by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecce Alitwala Kadaga.

The fundraising was meant to help in the construction of an emergency casualty ward that will help in saving lives of accident victims along Masaka- Kampala high way.

In her speech, the Chief Runner, the Rt. Hon. Kadaga, thanked His Eminence Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala the Archbishop Emeritus – Kampala Archdiocese for this noble cause and promised to lobby for more funds from government to support the construction.

Meanwhile, the UPDF appreciated the Cardinal’s initiative for starting up the life saving programme and pledged their commitment to supporting it whenever called upon.

Other participants at the Marathon included Members of Parliament, District Councilors, corporate organizations, Church leaders and the business community among others.