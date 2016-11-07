Menu

UPDF Shines At NKOZI Hospital Marathon

By Stuart Yiga

The Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) personnel from the Masaka based Armoured Brigade shined at the Nkozi hospital Charity Marathon that saw over shs.50m raised at a function that was flanked off by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Rebecce Alitwala Kadaga.

The fundraising was meant to help in the construction of an emergency casualty ward that will help in saving lives of accident victims along Masaka- Kampala high way.

UPDF team that participated in the Nkozi Hospital Marathon

In her speech, the Chief Runner, the Rt. Hon. Kadaga, thanked His Eminence Cardinal Emmanuel Wamala the Archbishop Emeritus – Kampala Archdiocese for this noble cause and promised to lobby for more funds from government to support the construction.

Meanwhile, the UPDF appreciated the Cardinal’s initiative for starting up the life saving programme and pledged their commitment to supporting it whenever called upon.

Other participants at the Marathon included Members of Parliament, District Councilors, corporate organizations, Church leaders and the business community among others.

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

STUDY: Ejaculation Reduces Risk Of Cancer In Men

Socialite SK Mbuga Involved In Nasty Accident

Uganda, China Sign MOU On Starting 3 Development Projects

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.