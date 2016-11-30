UPDF Officer Faces Arrest Over Land Grabbing

By Our Reporter

Mbarara

Lieutenant General Charles Angina, the deputy Coordinator of Operation Wealth Creation (OWC), has ordered the arrest of the – OWC coordinator for Mbarara Municipality, Captain David Bashaija, over alleged land grabbing.

Angina issued the order to arrest Byabashaija on Saturday night after a meeting with all OWC coordinators from Ankole and Kigezi sub regions held at Lake View Resort Hotel Mbarara. According to Angina, retired Captain Bashaija had been subjected to investigations and it was found out that he has been using his position to grab land.

The land he is said to have grabbed includes 31.8 hectares from the National Agriculture Research Organisation (NARO) Institute in Mbarara.

Angina revealed that although there are other encroachers on the land who will also be dealt with, Bashaija should be arrested immediately.

He assigned Colonel Sikaji Tumusiime, the Ankole regional OWC commander to arrest Capt. Bashaija by Monday March 13th, 2016. However, Bashaija contends that he owns the land legally.