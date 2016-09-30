UPDF effected High Court Ruling — Ankunda

The Uganda Defence Forces (UPDF), Spokesperson Lt Col. Paddy Ankunda is concerned about media reports alleging that the Institution disregarded a high court ruling in a case involving one soldier Cpl Majibu Ssebyara who was charged in the General Court-Martial with failure to protect war material contrary to section 122 of the UPDF Act 7 of 2005.

“The UPDF clarifies that it received a High Court ruling that stopped the General Court-Martial (GCM) from proceeding with the trial of the accused on grounds that he was tortured during investigations, says Ankunda who adds that;

“The GCM respected the ruling of the High court and stopped the trial of the accused on the said offence.

“The UPDF through the Attorney General has however appealed the High Court ruling on torture and so we are not obliged to comment on the ingredient of matter, because the matter is subjudice.”

Ankunda further clarifies that by the time of the High Court ruling, the accused had other cases, under investigations, to answer, notably the “offences relating to security” contrary to section 130 of the UPDF Act, to which he is being tried.

The current charges he is facing, therefore, are independent of the High Court ruling and we are equally not obliged to make any comment about its ingredients, since it’s before court.