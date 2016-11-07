UPDF Battalion Commander Detained Over Civilian’s Death

By Stuart Yiga

The Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces’ Lieutenant Colonel Richard Muhangi, the Commanding Officer of the 3rd Mountain Battalion under 2nd Division has been detained, says the UPDF’s Spokes Person Brigadier Richard Karemire.

Karemire explains that Muhangi is being treated as a suspect in the shooting incident which occurred in Butungama sub county Ntoroko District on the night of Friday 23rd June 2017, were two civilians were found shot dead and the Senior Officer himself injured on the leg and arm.

The deceased were identified as Erasmus Irumba from Nyakasenyi and Kanyoro Siet from Budiba.

The deceased were allegedly shot dead after a scuffle that ensued under unclear circumstances.

Preliminary investigations however show that the scuffle resulted from the operation that was conducted by the security officers intending to apprehend suspected illegal arms buyers.

Both Ntoroko District Police Commander and District Internal Security Officer, who were with the Commander at the time of the incident, have also been arrested.

“We convey our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and reiterate UPDF total commitment to a professional and disciplined force, ”Karemire said.