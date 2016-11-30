UPC wants Cyrus Amadoi’s Death Investigated

Opposition Uganda People’s Congress Party has tasked parliament of Uganda to investigate the untimely death of the Toroma county MP Cyrus Amadoi .

The legislator is one of the passengers who died in a motor accident last night along the Kampala Jinja highway.

Addressing journalists at the UPC headquarters today, Party Spokesperson Micheal Osinde Orach said the manner in which the legislator died leaves a lot of unanswered questions.

Many people are wondering about what prompted an MP to travel by taxi yet the parliament passed UGX150m to be given to each MP to buy a car to help him/he perform government duties.

Red Pepper website understands that the MPs received the first draft of this money totaling to UGX100m and the balance will be cleared in the next financial year.

Besides, the fuel allowances were also made tax free at the end of last year which gives no reason as to why an MP should opt to use public means.

Osinde said the MP could have resorted to using a taxi because he had no fuel for his car or probably had no personal car to use thus calling for further investigations.

He has therefore advised people to avoid traveling in the night and for drivers to always drive carefully.