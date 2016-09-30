UPC Government Was Better, NRM MP Says

By Milton Emmy Akwam

Felix Okot Ogong, the Dokolo South Member of Parliament who subscribes to NRM Party has applauded Milton Obote’s leadership saying it was developmental that Museveni’s.

“This government has ruled for 30 years but there is still poverty everywhere. I and my colleagues will table the problem facing Karamoja Sub-region before government so that this kind of unannounced visits which is uncomfortable to our locals stops,” he added.

Okot who also doubles as the Chairperson Lango Parliamentary Group (LPG) made these remarks on Wednesday at Olilim Sub-county, Otuke district.

Okot and fellow MPs from Lango Sub-region were meeting district leaders to sort the issue of invasion by the Karamajong rustlers seeking water and green pasture.

It is alleged that the Karamajong rustlers from Kotido district invaded parts of Otuke district there by chasing away locals and taking over all water spots and food crop gardens in the area.

Okot, the NRM stalwart told the meeting that the late Obote had drawn up plans to connect water from Abyssinia in Ethiopia to Karamoja which faces yearly drought but the current government has not followed it up leaving locals to suffer endlessly.

He therefore advised the NRM government under President Museveni to ensure all work plans Obote left in office are worked up on because they contained soup.