UPC Boss Held Over Assault

By Milton Emmy Akwam

LIRA: Dr. Dan Okello, the Lira District Uganda People’s Congress (UPC) party chairman is under Police detention following assault accusations by his tenants.

The no-nonsense Okello was arrested on Sunday after battering staff of Giraffe supermarket (his tenant) over unpaid rent and breach of agreement before putting his own padlock on the door.

Okello alleges that the supermarket director, Emmanuel Dean Kisembo in an agreement indicated that he was only going to operate a supermarket business without a restaurant but later started a restaurant.

Giraffe supermarket and restaurant is located at Oyite Ojok Lane, central division in Lira Municipality.

Evelyn Auguza, one of the workers at the supermarket says their Landlord on entering in, questioned everyone working why their boss could not pay his rental.

With no answer to his question, Auguza says the aging Okello started towing merchandises on shelves down on the floor, accusing supermarket workers of disrespect.

We have highly been informed that Okello who earns Shs1m monthly from rent, was demanding a three month rental arrears on top of demanding for more money from restaurant business.

Getting comments from Kisembo, the Giraffe supermarket and restaurant director was futile by press time.

David Ongom Mudong, the North Kyoga regional Police spokesperson confirmed the arrest saying investigation into Okello’s action was ongoing.

“We arrested him for causing damages with ruthless intent. Once investigation is complete, he would be taken to Courts of Law to answer charges of assault and causing malicious damages”.