Unveiling New Police Publicist

Asan Kasingye-the architect of Community Policing

By John V Sserwaniko

Some two years ago, Makerere students organized a party at Staff canteen during which they gave a trophy to IGP Gen Kale Kayihura christening him the title “Champion of Community Policing.”

Started in UK in 1800s, Community Policing is about deepening wannainchi’s involvement in policing activities and its currently one of the biggest undertakings in the Kayihura-led Uganda Police Force (UPF) which in October 2014 celebrated 100 years of existence.

Talking to him, you get the impression that outgoing Interpol Director Asan Kasingye has always been part and parcel of Community Policing since it was first piloted in UPF more than 10 years ago.

Remarkably, Kasingye has served 4 IGPs namely: Cossy Odomel, John Kisembo, Katumba Wamala & now Kale Kayihura. But who is this Kasingye, the new police publicist coming in to replace the larger than life Andrew Felix Kaweesi? What makes him tick as a career police officer?

DETAILS

He is no doubt one of the most educated, eloquent and intellectually most sophisticated police officers today in Uganda.

UPF has 13 Directors, each heading a Directorate, and Kasingye is one of them. His professional/career achievements notwithstanding, Kasingye is very down to earth and his sense of humility will easily disarm you.

This is what I discovered sometime back when I interacted with him one morning as he prepared to begin his day at Kololo-based Interpol. That day I rang him a few minutes after 7am and he had no problem granting an interview, never mind he was preparing for the police council session which was beginning at 9am.

“I have no problem sharing with you. I’m ready. How do you want us to start?” Kasingye said on getting the explanation as to what the interview was all about.

For the next 90 minutes, he answered all my questions with unflinching passion and cheerfulness. His membership of the police council is yet another indication that he is among the Force’s very top hierarchy. Comprising of about 50 officers, this council is the Force’s top most policy-making organ. It makes all the decisions which the management, supervised by the IGP, implements.

WHO IS KASINGYE

The first born in a family of 13 children, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIGP-there are only 13 such officers) Kasingye grew up in what he describes as one of the most affluent families going by the standards of Kibingo village in Sheema Bushenyi where he was born and grew up.

His father was a shopkeeper in Kabwohe Town where he owned several buildings. He died in 1992 when Kasingye (born on 23/3/1964) was about 39 years.

Married to a business lady, Kasingye has 5 kids (2 girls, 3 boys). The oldest is 24 years and is just completing her law degree at Makerere. The youngest is 8 years. Kasingye is a devout Born Again Christian and actively fellowships at St. John’s Church Entebbe.

He belongs to Family Fellowship & Mutual Trust Association which brings together 15 staunch Born Again families in Entebbe and Kampala.

“I was born in a staunch Born Again family. My parents were very committed Balokole Christians and that explains my Christian foundation,” he says when asked about his apparent fascination with spiritual things.

Asked about how his free time, Kasingye says: “I’m into football and I’m actually the chairman for Police FC.” A great defender of family values, Kasingye lives in his palatial residence in Entebbe.

“You guys have always published that house in your newspaper claiming I sleep like a rock star,” he teasingly says. Unlike other police officers he has no problem revealing where he stays arguing its God, and not human wisdom or effort that protects him.

Debating is Kasingye’s other pass time activity. At the peak of the walk to work protests his debating skills manifested when he appeared on WBS TV and for hours debated with a tough-talking Col Kizza Besigye.

The debate became so heated, management had to switch off for the two belligerents to debate off air. “It was a difficult one but those are occupational hazards because you can’t let politicians speak falsehoods and get away with it,” says Kasingye when reminded about the incidence.

MEMORABLE MOMENTS

Kasingye eloquently lists these to include being deployed as the in-charge of community policing in Northern Uganda under NUSAF after the LRA war. He oversaw re-establishment of police installations (posts and stations) in Acholi, Lango and Teso sub regions. Using his community policing skills, Kasingye endeared the UPF to Langis when he diffused hostility the Luo community was for months exhibiting towards pastoralists who invaded the area with thousands of cattle.

“For me that was the best moment because we diffused that potentially very bloody conflict using engagement without having to resort to any coercive tools like teargas,” he proudly recalls thanking the Kale Kayihura leadership for fully embracing community policing as an alternative to confrontation.

The other conflict he recalls diffusing using engagement and dialogue was in Buliisa district where native Bagungu violently protested immigration of pastoralists into their oil-rich district. That was in 2007. When post-2006 polls violence broke out in Kibale following the hotly contested race between Besisira and Tinkamanyire, Kasingye was the man the police leadership dispatched.

“It was another very hard assignment but I’m glad the same approach worked and it was diffused without police being discredited for using excessive force,” Kasingye recalls.

With that track record and experience, Kasingye was to be dispatched to greater Masaka after 68 people had been murdered in the infamous “kitta bantu” (mystery murders) of that year. His pacification mission started in Edward Sekandi’s Kyanamukaka Sub County and in the end normalcy returned to the entire district.

JOINING POLICE:

His dream started in Makerere’s Livingstone Hall where his roommate Benjamin Namanya was a policeman already. He encouraged him and when public service officials came to recruit finalists (they routinely did those days), becoming a policeman was Kasingye’s first and only choice.

Immediately after returning from Kyankwanzi (all finalists compulsorily went there after their final exams), he enrolled. That was 1989 and Kasingye’s cadet intake had 36 recruits who for 9 months were trained at Kibuli police training college.

His first deployment was Entebbe police station on 5/1/1990. He served as OC/MCB (Minor Crimes Book) until 1994. Kasingye’s fellow recruits included Elly Womanya, Joseph Mugisha, Charles Birungi (deputy HR Director), Moses Irungu (IGP’s office), Kidepo RPC James Bangirana, ex-Kisoro MP Silver Bahane, Gabriel Tibayungwa (UN Somalia), CIID’s Aboda, Gaston Basobora (UN) and Kato Nsamba.

“I have been around long enough and I have served under 4 IGPs namely Cossy Odomel, John Kisembo, Katumba Wamala and now Gen Kale,” Kasingye proudly asserts. He proudly recalls how he got enrolled into community policing.

“There is a place called Oasis Gardens on Mityana road. We had a party there for Chris Bakiza who had just finished his masters in UK. Then there was this Muzungu called Bernard Brown. He was serving as police advisor on community policing. Everybody was either dancing or drinking. I was there calmly watching others. He engaged me in a conversation. Little did I know he was almost interviewing me. He liked my ideological depth and ability to appreciate dynamics of modern policing,” Kasingye recalls.

The next day Brown recommended to the IGP that young Kasingye must be crafted in the team of officers to pioneer the community policing program. That is how he was recalled from Apac where he had only served for 2 months (June-August 1994) to be stationed at police headquarters in Kampala.

On Brown’s recommendation, he was taken to UK where he trained on best community policing practices for 2 months. Brown mentored him while there and one time told him “I saw a community policing officer in the making in you during Chris Bakiza’s party.”

He spent two full months at Warwick Police Constabulary learning community policing and crime prevention. Brown would take him to practice community policing in schools, community, markets and on the streets. “That experience greatly influenced my outlook on police work as a young officer,” Kasingye says.

On return he became very outspoken on community policing issues which the UPF leadership at that time didn’t appreciate as much as current IGP Kale Kayihura does. That didn’t dampen Kasingye’s enthusiasm. Using the Warwick experience, Kasingye mooted the idea of radio talk shows meant to create direct interface between police and wannainchi.

He found a willing ally in then leading radio personality Mulindwa Muwonge, now a veteran journalist working with UBC. “He was so passionate and I recall the 17 years I was in community policing, I spent more than 10 of them working with him. We started on CBS where listeners used to call me ‘police n’omuntu wabulijjo’ [police and the common man] and when he went to Super fm, he carried me along,” Kasingye says of Muwonge’s role in supporting police liaisons services. “Besides Mulindwa’s shows, I would go to communities in Mukono to hear what they thought about police work.”

His passion about community policing contributed to accelerated promotions Kasingye was to enjoy later. He was made Head Community policing while still at the rank of mere SP before becoming Assistant Commissioner of police.

“I think it was also partly because I was one of the few who had masters’ degrees in the force at that time,” he says. In November 2012, he was made Director Interpol in which capacity he has been coordinating fight against all cross border crimes namely terrorism, counterfeiting, cyber crimes, motor vehicle theft, human and drug trafficking.

“I’m basically the police spokesperson on the global scene. Call me the foreign affairs minister in police hierarchy,” Kasingye humorously said of his role at Interpol. Previously he had been PRO (2007-9) where he was replaced by Tibayungwa. His predecessors in PR office were Asuman Mugenyi and Edward Ochom.

EDUCATION/CHILDHOOD

For 6 years, Kasingye studied at St. Kaggwa High School Bushenyi where Jinja CAO Olive Nakyanzi inspired him to read hard and reach Makerere. She used to move around inspiring kids in secondary schools.

He excelled in his S6 exams, becoming St. Kaggwa’s first kid to join Makerere. At St. Kaggwa, Kasingye shared a decker with Gen Wilson Mbadi. At Mak he did Economics and Political Science. In 2001 he did his masters’ degree in public administration. Despite being wealthy, his father never had a car.

Kasingye’s first time on a car was on a bus and says so traumatic was the experience he even fell sick. “These were Kitagata buses which used to pass by our Kibingo village,” he recalls with nostalgia. His contemporaries were eminent Sheema sons like Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye (now Minister).

Elioda went to Ntare but desire to debate often brought them together. Kasingye’s dad was political and was the pioneer Resistance Council (RC1) chairman for Kabwohe town. At Makerere, his contemporaries included Ofwono Opondo, Eng/MP Ndawula Kawesi (now chairman CAA), Felix Kulaigye (was c/m Livingstone hall), Minister/MP Asuman Kiyingi and Angenoir owner Charlie Lubega who was entertainment minister and was the only student with a car at Livingstone Hall.

Kasingye co-founded the NRM study group which reflected on things like the 10 point program and often brought Museveni to Makerere. There is simply no doubt Gen Kale couldn’t have found someone better to inherit the PR role from slain Andrew Felix Kaweesi.

The last time I spoke with him, Kasingye told me on retirement he plans to become a tree planter and charity worker.