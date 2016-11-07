UNTOLD STORY: Why Baryamureeba Quit UTAMU To Rejoin Mak

Secrets have emerged why Prof Venenscias Baryamureeba is rejoining Makerere which he bitterly left five years ago. He joined others to found UTAMU in which he until recently owned 20% shares. He carried with him many disgruntled Makerere dons who are now grumbling and regretting why they fell for his rhetoric.

These include Prof Prossy Bantebya, Flavia Tushabe, Grace Lubega, Ngubiri, Dr. Rehema Baguma etc. From UMI, he lured Dr. Benon Basheka who became VC but has since fallen out with him. He also targeted MUBS and took Dr. Joseph Sewanyana who became Chairman UTAMU Council before acrimoniously falling out after Barya insisted to knife some members of staff who disagreed with his views.

Ernest Mwebaze also quit UTAMU after Barya turned out the very opposite of what he thought he was.

“When he was leaving Makerere in 2012, he mobilized many senior dons to join him in founding UTAMU which was a joint venture to which all of them invested their life time savings. But as of now whoever you speak to will tell you stories of disappointment on how Baryamureeba used them and later dumped them using tricks,” says one of the pals known to Barya for long.

“It was agreed all shareholders would work without pay for the first two years but would earn commission on every deal or consultancy projects they bring. That is how many of those PhD dons he misled to resign their jobs at CIT [Faculty of Computing at Makerere] were supposed to make ends meet. But he turned against them refusing to release their commission. Sometimes he would cut people’s commission claiming to have paid it to URA as taxes. He had recruited allies within the UTAMU accounts department with whom he would deceive that so much has been paid to URA whereas not,” said another disappointed UTAMU founder.

“Whereas we agreed to be volunteers, he was busy eating on every deal to maintain his extravagant lifestyle. He failed to adjust and accept the fact that his well paying Makerere VC job was no more. He continued hanging out in high places and spending on his female friends. UTAMU was giving him Shs5m per month when everybody else was earning zero salary but he was never satisfied and would go behind fellow founders’ backs to make deals yet he kept telling us we were building for the future,” tearfully narrated one of the many UTAMU shareholders.

The resultant mistrust prompted UTAMU bosses to write to banks asking them to shun Barya. UTAMU VC Prof Benon Basheka wrote letters to banks where UTAMU runs operational accounts warning them to deal with Barya at their own risk. Barya had been the sole principal signatory to all UTAMU bank accounts and resisted being replaced even after colleagues lost trust in him.

Colleagues raised concerns about his extravagant lifestyle and demanded accountability for past transactions. UTAMU had accounts in Standard Chartered Bank and Equity Bank and hundreds of millions were being kept there.

This is money UTAMU would be making from tuition and from consultancy projects or services it offers or projects mostly attracted by Prof Benon Basheka who quit his lucrative UMI job to replace Barya as UTAMU VC. The money paid to URA would be exaggerated to silence those demanding accountability. Barya then tried to recruit Peter Kinyera as the UTAMU F/A Manager but other directors objected saying Kinyera was subject to manipulation.

When he stood for Presidency, UTAMU bosses were unhappy he never formally informed them. They just saw it on news.

“His plan was to continue micromanaging UTAMU through Kinyera but we refused and bad blood started. He ceased to be VC and became Chairman BOD but kept particular interest in the finance department. We became more suspicious and Prof Basheka couldn’t believe this is the Barya he knew. He started telling us the man has changed,” says a UTAMU insider.

As Chairman BOD, Barya tried to get the UTAMU Appointments Board members to recruit his man Peter Kinyera as Finance Manager and sole signatory to all UTAMU operations accounts. The others opposed it saying this was a plot to push Kinyera in top management to spy for Barya. Barya wanted Kinyera to earn Shs6m per month but the others refused arguing more qualified PhD holders weren’t earning even a half of that. Barya drafted Kinyera’s appointment letter but others refused to recognize it.

BARYA B’MES W/BLOWER

Barya furiously decided to spoil things for UTAMU. He became a whistle blower petitioning the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Uganda (ICPAU) accusing UTAMU Chief Accountant Baker Sekito of fraudulent financial activities including evading URA taxes to the tune of Shs400m.

He accused Sekito, his former close friend in UTAMU, of professional misconduct and proposed that ICPAU blacklists him. He also asked ICPAU to work with URA to expose UTAMU with a view of exposing financial malpractices in its accountability systems.

Barya’s letter to ICPAU shows that as of June 2016, UTAMU had evaded taxes worth Shs400m and that Baker Sekito was the chief architect of all this fraud. In August 24th communiqué, the ICPAU CEO/Secretary Derrick Nkaja accused Sekito of flouting the provisions of the Accountants Act (2015) and asked him to defend himself against Barya allegations. UTAMU bosses asked Barya to leave them since he has only 20% in the business.

They locked the office he was using and offered him a very small room in their rented Bugoloobi premises. Barya, who had badly lost 2016 polls, became very frustrated and rumors emerged he was in talks to join Kansanga-based International University of East Africa as a shareholder and lecturer.

When this didn’t materialize, Barya renewed dreams to head Makerere once again. He believed some were nostalgic because of Ddumba’s failures. Sometime in September 2016, UTAMU shareholders called an AGM meeting to vote for Barya’s expulsion arguing his petition alleging tax evasion had made it impossible to work with him anymore.

The meeting was to also allow Basheka’s proposal to publish a newspaper notice showing he was no longer part of UTAMU but in that meeting, Barya apologized and members allowed him a decent quiet exit without the newspaper embarrassment.

On learning of all this, Prof Fred Kayanja (former MUST VC) whom Barya had previously recruited as UTAMU Chairman became very disappointed and vowed to quit but Basheka begged him to stay fearing the bad press his departure would create.

Many resented Barya’s dictatorship when he banned anybody discussing his failed presidential bid on the UTAMU social media platforms. Besides Barya’s 20% shareholding, the other UTAMU original owners included Catherine Kanabahita, Johnson Mwebaze, Jude Lubega, Drake Patrick Mirembe, John Ngubiri and Ernest Mwebaze among others.

In between them they had 80% shareholding as against Barya’s mere 20%. These ganged up to force Baryamureeba out of UTAMU University, leaving him strictly to have financial control over UTAMU Ltd, a parent company under which founders intended to operate many other enterprises.

The University was to be just one of the enterprises. Leaving him to control UTAMU Ltd was as good as chasing Barya as it’s just in name without any operational enterprises. These are some of the reasons Barya badly wants back his Makerere job.