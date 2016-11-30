UNRA’s New Board Members Inaugurated

By Serestino Tusingwire

The new Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) board members have been inaugurated this afternoon. The swearing in ceremony has been headed by Justice Lawrence Gidudu.

The 7 members who have taken offices today are headed the former State Minister for Finance Fred Omach, as the chairman of the board. He replaces Angella Kiryabwire.

Other members include; Dr Umaru Bagampadde who represents ERB/UIPE, Eng Samson Bagonza who represents MOWT, Dr Joseph Muvawala who represents NPA, Laban Mbulamuko who represents MOFPED, Mrs Petra Sansa who represents private sector and finally Allen Kagina who represents UNRA.

The guest of honour at the function was the works and transport Minister Monica Ntege, who came along with her Junior State Minister for Works Gen. Katumba Wamala to oversee the inauguration of the new board.

UNRA, which tops the most heavily funded agencies of government, with a budget of Shs3.8 trillion, is still undergoing structural reforms.

A probe by Justice Catherine Bamugemeirere a year ago unearthed massive fraud in which UNRA faced leakage of nearly Shs4 trillion of tax payers money.

The board now has a bigger task of settling all the challenges the authority has been facing in the last couple of years.