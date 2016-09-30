University Council Writes To M7 To Re-Open Makerere

By Serestino Tusingwire

The Makerere university council, the institution’s highest decision-making body, has written to president Museveni through the Ministry of Education requesting for the re-opening of the university.

In a letter dated 20th December which this website has obtained, the chairman of the Makerere university council, Charles Wana Etyem, asks the ministry of education to advise the university’s visitor who is President Yoweri Museveni to immediately re-open the university.

This comes after the lecturers resolved to call off the strike and return to class unconditionally, one of the conditions the President had put to have the university reopened.

President Museveni ordered the closure of the university nearly two months following strikes by the academic staff and students.

The staff was demanding over eight-month incentive arrears amounting to Shs28bn.

Yesterday, the university management resolved that, the university which was closed on 1st November be reopened on 2nd January 2017.

The graduation ceremony that is traditionally held every January will most likely be deferred to early March to allow necessary preparations.

It’s however the president to announce for the re-opening of the university.