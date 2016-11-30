UNEB Withholds Results Of 64 Students Over Malpractice

The Uganda National Examinations Board (UNEB) has withheld results of 64 students over examination malpractice. The affected students are from 11 different examination centers.

According to the UNEB Executive Secretary Daniel Odongo, the centers affected include Science Foundation with 27 candidates, 11 candidates from Alliance SS Ibanda, 10 from Ezra Memorial SS, five from Rubona SS and five from Iganga Parents SS, among others.

This website understands that six other schools whose identities were concealed by UNEB, had one case of withheld results each.

The malpractices were mainly reported in Science subjects especially Physics, Chemistry and Subsidiary Mathematics, according the executive secretary.

Odongo however noted that the affected candidates will be accorded a fair hearing by the Board before a verdict is issued.

It should be noted that the number of withheld results has reduced from 279 cases that were recorded in 2015.

A total of 104,243 candidates registered for the 2016 from 2,076 centres compared to 101,268 at 2003 centres in 2015.

Meanwhile UNEB analysis indicates that overall, candidates’ performance in 2016 UACE examination shows that a very high percentage of candidates (98.7%) qualified for the award of UACE certicates.

In 2015, only 97.8% qualified for certificates.