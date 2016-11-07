UNCST Awards Muk Don for HIV Research

The Uganda National Council for Science and Technology (UNCST) has awarded the Makerere University Researcher, Dr. Philippa Musoke for her active involvement in a landmark collaborative research focusing on prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV/AIDS.

Dr. Musoke received the 2017 Research and Ethics Award yesterday during the ongoing Annual National Research Ethics Conference in Kampala.

Dr. Musoke’s study discovered an effective and affordable intervention to reduce the number of HIV infections at birth in poor countries like Uganda.

The team discovered simpler regiments which demonstrated that single doze Nevirapine if administered to an HIV positive mother at the onset of labor and the infant on delivery, reduced mother-to-child transmission by 50%.

The study states that Neverapine is simple because a mother gets only one tablet when she starts labor while the newly born baby gets one doze of syrup, compared to AZT drug which would be applied starting early in pregnancy intravenously, using caesarean section and give a baby 6 weeks of syrup.

Deborah Kasule who represented Uganda National Council for Science and Technology said the selection for award winner was based on institutional building effort, publishing widely at national and international level, contribution to professional training in bioethics, consistent voluntary service on research ethics committees and raising awareness on research in Uganda.

On receiving the award, Dr. Musoke said; “This Award is very important to me. I was excited and honored that people have recognized Ugandan scientific community. I have dedicated many hours and months trying to reach out to improve the health of our mothers and children.”

Musoke is an Associate Professor at the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Makerere University and Principal Investigator at the Makerere University-John Hopkins University (MU-JHU) Kampala whose research work has spanned over the last 25 years.