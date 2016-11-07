UNAIDS, Star Times Partner to Combat HIV/AIDS

By Haruna

In a bid to fight the scourge of HIV/AIDS, Chinese media group Star Times-Uganda and UNAIDS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to raise awareness about HIV prevention among the youth. This partnership is aimed at working together to attain the UNAIDS global and national target of achieving the 90-90-90 targets by 2020, which will contribute to ending of the AIDS epidemic in Uganda by 2030.

Through this cooperation, UNAIDS and Star Times Uganda will partner in resource mobilization, advocacy, publicity and awareness raising for HIV prevention initiatives. In particular, Star Times will provide media support and outreach during UNAIDS campaigns, notably World AIDS Day and Zero Discrimination Day. Under this project, HIV prevention information will be disseminated through popular television programmes with key messages targeting young and adolescent viewers to learn about HIV/AIDS services in the country.

The trend of rising new HIV infections in Uganda called for an accelerated action plan and it was on this basis that President Yoweri Museveni launched the Presidential Fast Track Initiative on ending AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda by 2030.

Signing on behalf of UNAIDS, Amakobe Sande, the UNAIDS Country Director, welcomed this partnership and stated that; “Government and other agencies involved in the AIDS control should work harder and reverse the new trend of infections among the youth. As UNAIDS, we shall continue to work with Uganda AIDS Commission, Ministry of Health and other partners to end HIV/AIDS as a public health threat in Uganda by 2030.”

Andy Wang, CEO Star Times Uganda revealed that; “AIDS is the public enemy of all mankind and we are honoured to have the opportunity to work with UNAIDS in the mission of fighting AIDS. We will use our digital media platform to create content that appeals to the youths and adolescents so that we attract their attention. That way we shall be able to convey messages that sensitize, alert and warn them about the dangers of careless living. Enhancing awareness of HIV is the first step in helping the people.”

Uganda is the first country to localize this partnership after UNAIDS Executive Director Michel Sidibé and StarTimes’ President Pang Xinxing sealed the partnership during a meeting in Beijing, China, last month to raise awareness about HIV in Africa and to work together to end the AIDS pandemic. StarTimes is a leading digital pay television operator in Uganda, with over one million subscribers covering the entire nation.