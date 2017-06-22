UN Chief To Visit Imvempi Refugee Settlement Camp Today

The UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is set to visit Imvepi refugee settlement camp in Arua district.

The Secretary General is in the country to Co-host the Uganda Solidarity Summit on refugees with President Yoweri Museveni which opens in Kampala today with a number of side events organized by various humanitarian agencies.

The 2-day summit is meant to raise the profile of refugees in Uganda and mobilize financial support to meet their needs and those of the host communities.

Guterres is to be accompanied for the field trip by among others; the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda, Minister for refugees and disaster preparedness Eng Hillary Onek.

The objective of the field trip is to provide the delegation an insight into the humanitarian emergency response to the huge influx of refugees from South Sudan into Uganda.

The country is currently hosting an estimated 1.3M refugees with 2000 coming in per day.