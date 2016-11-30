News From The Rest Of The Wold

The UK media focused their coverage of the Wold Cross Country Championship in Kampala on a pileup of exhausted athletes at the finish line of the Under 20 Women’s event.

This is a report from the UK’s Sun newspaper.

“SHATTERED athletes collapse from heat exhaustion after crossing the line in shocking scenes at the World Cross Country Championships in Uganda.

Several runners fell to the ground after crossing the line and some needed medical attention after crossing the finishing line in 30degree heat in the Womens Under-20 final.

Organisers blamed the hot, humid conditions and a gruelling uphill section in the 6km race for the chaotic finish in Kampala, Uganda.

Australian runner Georgia Evans said: “It’s very hot and the hills on the course put a lot of lactic in the legs and so everyone lost a lot of water generally.”

The only reference to the worrying scenes by the International Association of Athletics Federations website is at the end of a report on the race.

It reads: “There was a pile up at the finish line of the race as athletes collapsed due to exhaustion. “

The race, which had a field of 108 runners, was won by 19-year-old Letesenbet Gidey from Ethopia, who was the defending champion, in a time of 18.34.

After crossing the line, Gidey said: “The course was somehow challenging because of the grown grass and many barriers but I am delighted with the victory.

“I want to compete at the World Championships in London later this year and this performance gives me great motivation.”

The womens senior race saw a clean sweep by Kenya which boasted the top six places, including winner Irene Chepet Cheptai.