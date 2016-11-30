UGX6Bn Bonus Justification Was Misinterpreted – IGG
The Inspector General of Government (IGG), Irene Mulyagonja has said the 6 billion shillings paid to 42 government officers was irregular.
Mulyagonja, who appeared before Parliament’s committee on Commissions, Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) on February 20, 2017, said the justification that the officers did an extra-ordinary job in helping government save a $434 million capital gains tax slapped against Heritage Oil and Gas Limited does not count.
Quoting the Code of Conduct in the Uganda Public Service, Mulyagonja revealed that Section 7 states that an appropriate reward and recognition shall be awarded to an officer who exhibits good ethical conduct.
She added that a reward shall be accorded to the public officer by the responsible officer or an appropriate authority who has supervision over this person.
The IGG stated that the provision in the code of ethics is about ethical conduct and not good performance.
“Justification that says good ethical conduct entitles a person to an award for bringing about a win of a case for the government of Uganda or public institution is a misrepresentation,” Mulyagonja told the MPs.
She had appeared before the committee to give her position on the presidential handshake, which has since its revelation early this year raised public furor and prompted an investigation by Parliament.
Mulyagonja declined to give her position on the bonus payments, stating that the institution can only do so if a fully-fledged investigation has been initiated by the IGG’s office.
“There must be facts that the IGG has established to give a position. The IGG is prohibited from announcing herself on a matter unless she has heard from all parties so I can’t render an opinion on a committee probe. But maybe after the committee is done with its probe, we can be allowed to conduct another probe,” Mulyagonja stated