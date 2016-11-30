UGX524 Bil­lion Sup­ple­men­tary Bud­get Tabled In Par­lia­ment

Par­lia­ment on Thursday re­ceived the sup­ple­men­tary sched­ule for the fi­nan­cial year 2016/2017 equalling to Ugx 523.9 bil­lion

The sched­ule tabled by David Ba­hati, the Min­is­ter of State for Plan­ning gives a lion share to the Uganda Na­tional Roads Au­thor­ity, the Min­istry of De­fence as well as the Min­istry of Works. They are to take 155 bil­lion, 60 bil­lion and 31 bil­lion re­spec­tively.

The Of­fice of the Pres­i­dent and State House will share Ugx 4.4 bil­lion shared as 1.7 and 2.9 re­spec­tively.

The sup­ple­men­tary bud­get was tabled in line with Sec­tion 25 of the Pub­lic Fi­nance Man­age­ment Act (2015) which de­mands that the Min­istry of Fi­nance ta­bles any ad­di­tional re­sources over and above those ap­proved be­fore they can be used.

The law also de­mands that in cases where the funds have been used, the sup­ple­men­tary es­ti­mates show­ing such funds used must be pre­sented to par­lia­ment, within at least four months.

Here is a de­tailed break­down of the Ugx 523.9 bil­lion sup­ple­men­tary bud­get for the top ben­e­fi­cia­ries.

EN­TITY AMOUNT (Ugx) Pres­i­den­t’s Of­fice 1.7 bn State House 2.9 bn OPM 15 bn UNRA 155 bn De­fence 60 bn Works 31 bn Agri­cul­ture 17.8 bn Fi­nance 11 bn KCCA 6 bn Na­tional Med­ical Stores 27 bn Uni­ver­si­ties 5.6 bn Dis­tricts 78.9 bn Oth­ers 112 bn

De­tails of the sup­ple­men­tary bud­get in­di­cate the UNRA will use Ugx 7 bil­lion of it’s al­lo­ca­tion for the prepa­ra­tion of fea­si­bil­ity stud­ies, pre­lim­i­nary de­signs and, en­vi­ron­ment and so­cial im­pact stud­ies as well as re­set­tle­ment ac­tion plans on Hoima- Wanseko oil road. The rest of the funds will be used to end ac­tiv­i­ties on ma­jor roads con­struc­tion in the coun­try.

Mean­while, ac­cord­ing to the sup­ple­men­tary es­ti­mates, Ugx 2.9 bil­lion was spent by State House as classi­fied expendi­ture and an­other Ugx 20m was spent on drinks and spe­cial meals in the pres­i­den­t’s Office. Ugx 49m was spent on wel­fare and en­ter­tain­ment while Ugx 22m was spent on books and period­i­cals.

In the Of­fice of the Prime Min­is­ter, Ugx 15b was used to pur­chase emer­gency food for peo­ple in hunger stricken areas. Min­istry of De­fence jus­ti­fied its Ugx 60b ex­pen­di­ture above its orig­i­nal ap­proved Ugx 810bn as clas­si­fied expendi­ture and op­er­a­tional short­falls.

