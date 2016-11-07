UGX43bn To Be Invested In Research And Innovation

The government of Uganda is determined to invest over 43 billion shillings into Research and Innovation in the 2017/18 fiscal year, the Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Elioda Tumwesigye has revealed.

Dr. Tumwesigye said this while opening the Annual National Research Ethics Conference (ANREC) at Kampala Serena Hotel on Tuesday. He said, of the Shs43bn, a total of Shs13bn will be allocated to technology innovations while Shs30bn will go to science innovation.

He is optimistic this Fund will help address counterpart funding which has often hampered collaborative research projects conducted in Uganda.

“In Africa, many researchers would love to do research to just publish and attend international conferences but we can also invent and use research to make money,” Tumwesigye said.

He added that; “In Uganda, we are starting a Research and Innovation Fund and this year, we are only putting in Shs43bn. But the President has promised that once our oil starts flowing in 2020, our scientists and research will have the first call on that money.”

Tumwesigye says the Fund will have 3 windows; basic and applied research, technology development adaptation and transfer, commercialization.

“For Uganda to get to a point where we also manufacture medicines from our herbs, patent them and sell them, we need Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) equipment. And this requires over USD 10m but servicing such equipment needs money too,” the minister remarked.