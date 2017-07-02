Uganda’s Population To Hit 40 Million Next Year

Uganda’s population is projected to hit 40 Million next year from 34.6 M, according to the last population Census.

This has been revealed by the state minister for finance David Bahati while addressing journalists ahead of the World Population Day slated for Tuesday next week.

Minister Bahati says government is putting in place a number of interventions to ensure it gets demographic dividends from this huge population especially the youth through skilling.

He however says there remain a number of challenges like teenage pregnancies, subsistence farming and poor hygiene that must be urgently addressed.

The national population day celebrations are to be held in Busia district under the theme” Strengthen Youth’s competitiveness for sustainable development”