Uganda’s Onyango Ranked Among World’s Top 10 Goalkeepers

By Serestino Tusingwire

Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Denis Masinde Onyango has been ranked among the top 10 goalkeepers in the World in the year 2016.

The Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper is ranked 10th in the world by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics with 5 points.

Onyango won the ABSA Premiership, the CAF Champions League with club Mamelodi sundowns and helped Uganda cranes qualify for AFCON 2017.

Onyango is also among the nominees in the CAF Player of the Year Awards for players based in Africa.

The year 2016 has been for Onyango to reap the seeds of success in his carrier as it put him a step forward.

Onyango is surprisingly ranked ahead of Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech of Cech Republic and FC Barcelona’s German keeper Marc Andre Ter Stegen among other big names.

The Top 13 Ranked Goalkeepers in 2016 by IFFHS