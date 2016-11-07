Ugandans Urged To Embrace Digital Entrepreneurship

By Winnie Mandela

Ugandans have been called upon to embrace digital migration in a bid to fight abject poverty and attain financial liberty. This was said by Smart Protus the CEO D9 clube during an award ceremony to celebrate an anniversary of 1 year that was attended by thousands at the imperial Royale hotel

Smart said D9 had come aboard to help the government in breaking the poverty chain that is biting so hard especially with the poor economy

“D9 is here to help Ugandans and Africans as whole to eradicate poverty by investing in digital entrepreneurship where they get returns weekly depending on their investment. We regard ourselves as a wealth creation programme because we have made many members successful financially. We are going to work hard until we become a threat to the government economically,” he said

In addition, he told Ugandans especially entrepreneurs to Shan away from fear of risk taking in order to be useful and boast the country’s economy.

He also urged Ugandans to brush off claims of closure by the Bank Of Uganda (BOU) noting that BOU hadn’t stopped the company from operating and that business was going on as usual.

“The BOU is currently investigating our company but that doesn’t mean we have closed business. We are still operating and plan to introduce a new system in 9 days to boast our business,” he added

Many members from Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, walked away with golden watches and iPhones, and cars such as Range Rovers, Mercedes Benzes, BMWs and Prado’s at the end of the day.