Ugandans Optimistic to Dominate Africa Junior Swimming Championships

By Emmanuel Sekago

As sixteen Africa countries get ready for the Africa junior swimming championship, Ugandans are very confident that will win the most medals from the competition.

The competition is to start tomorrow, 28-31st March 2017, in Egypt.

The participating countries will include; Algeria, Angola, Benin, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The following are swimmers representing Uganda.

Jessy Sengonzi

Fadil Hassan

Nabil Hassan

Atuhaire Ambala

Selina Katumba

Team Uganda officials

Moses Mwase Chef de mission / team manager

Robert Sengozi (coach)

Patricia Hassan (chaperone)

Lindsay ( coach)

Cana officials

Peter Mugisha

Donald Rukare