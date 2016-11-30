Ugandans Optimistic to Dominate Africa Junior Swimming Championships
By Emmanuel Sekago
As sixteen Africa countries get ready for the Africa junior swimming championship, Ugandans are very confident that will win the most medals from the competition.
The competition is to start tomorrow, 28-31st March 2017, in Egypt.
The participating countries will include; Algeria, Angola, Benin, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.
The following are swimmers representing Uganda.
Jessy Sengonzi
Fadil Hassan
Nabil Hassan
Atuhaire Ambala
Selina Katumba
Team Uganda officials
Moses Mwase Chef de mission / team manager
Robert Sengozi (coach)
Patricia Hassan (chaperone)
Lindsay ( coach)
Cana officials
Peter Mugisha
Donald Rukare