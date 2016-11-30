Menu

Ugandans Optimistic to Dominate Africa Junior Swimming Championships

By Emmanuel Sekago

As sixteen Africa countries get ready for the Africa junior swimming championship, Ugandans are very confident that will win the most medals from the competition.

The competition is to start tomorrow, 28-31st March 2017, in Egypt.

The participating countries will include; Algeria, Angola, Benin, Egypt, Ghana, Guinea, Kenya, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Seychelles, Tunisia, Uganda, and Zimbabwe.

The following are swimmers representing Uganda.

Jessy Sengonzi

Fadil Hassan

Nabil Hassan

Atuhaire Ambala

Selina Katumba

Team Uganda officials

Moses Mwase Chef de mission / team manager

Robert Sengozi (coach)

Patricia Hassan (chaperone)

Lindsay ( coach)

Cana officials

Peter Mugisha

Donald Rukare

No Tags

RELATED ARTICLES

Crested Cranes Ranked at 112th

FIFA (M.A) Referees Course @ FUFA Technical Center, Njeru

All Eyes on World Cross-Country Championships Tomorrow

News From The Rest Of The Wold

Loading...

Red Pepper Online 




Copyright © 2016 Red Pepper Online . All Rights Reserved. Designed by Red Pepper Digital Team.