Ugandans Mourn Fallen Kaweesi

After the untimely death of Andrew Felix Kawesi, the Uganda Police spokesperson, many Ugandans have come out to give their sincere condolence messages to the family of the deceased.

Among the very first people to comment was the former FDC presidential candidate, Col. Dr Kizza Besigye who said; “He was intelligent. He was smart and he would quickly understand situations.”

It has been revealed that Kaweesi was scheduled to meet the Uganda Christian University finalists to give a word of advice to them alongside his counterpart Brigadier Richard Karemire.

Karemire had this to say about Kaweesi’s deat; “I got the news as soon as I had arrived in Mukono, where we were scheduled to address UCU finalists. Kaweesi was a very professional police officer that the country will always miss.”

The Democratic Party President Norbert Mao said; “Kaweesi was an amiable man who tried to put a human face to the police.His death is untimely and unfair. I do not blame the late Andrew Felix Kaweesi, I blame his head, Yoweri Museveni.”

The Prime Minister of Uganda Dr Ruhakana Rugunda said; “The late Andrew Felix Kaweesi was an honorable man who handled national affairs with expertise.”

The first son, Muhoozi Kainerugaba‏ also took on his twitter to says; “AIGP Kaweesi was a brave and dedicated officer. The country has lost one of its best and brightest! May his soul Rest in Eternal peace.”

The Minister of National Security, Henry Tumukunde; “For now, police have started investigations. His death was untimely.”

By Serestino Tusingwire