Ugandans In Diaspora Honour Wacha Olwol

By Milton Emmy Akwam

At least 1000 Ugandans living in United Kingdom and beyond on Saturday paid tributes to fallen Ugandan leader, Joel Hunter Wacha Olwol.

Wacha, a former head of Presidential Commission alongside Saulo Musoke and Philip Nyamuconco was remembered by hundreds of thousands of Ugandans in London.

Wacha Olwol died on 2nd May this year at 94 at a Kampala hospital after battling severe illness for several months.

On May 8th, Wacha was accorded a State Burial by government for his distinct service to the country.

His burial attended by hundreds of thousands including President Museveni as Chief Mourner, took place at his ancestral home in Corner Amac, Erute South in Lira district.

However, after 40 days in grave, Ugandans living in the United Kingdom on Saturday paid their tributes to the fallen leader.

The memorial service for him took place at St. Francis Church, 47 Park Hill Road, Wallington SM6 oRU and a reception at Grand Sapphire 45 Imperial Way, Croydon CRo 4RR.

Judy Wacha, one of the deceased children told this website that the service was one way of bringing together Ugandans in United Kingdom and beyond to celebrate with them the legacy of fallen Wacha.

She says it was also meant to bring together those who didn’t make it to Uganda for the send off (burial).

This website exclusively understands that among Ugandan (tribes) that attended included; Acholi, Karamojong, Baganda with both treating mourners to Luo, Acholi, Buganda,, Karamoja cultural dances, among others.