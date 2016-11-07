Ugandans Gang Up On UMEME, As Lango Man Rots On Street Due To Its Selfishness

By John V Sserwaniko

Our investigations reveal that Ugandans are increasingly becoming fed up with power distributor UMEME Ltd and they have ganged up by filing numerous complaints against it calling on Electricity Distribution Tribunal (EDT) to crack the whip and come to their rescue.

The tribunal (EDT) was created a few years ago as a special court to expeditiously hear disputes in the power sector. And a perusal of the cause list clearly shows UMEME is the most sued agency at the Tribunal.

A source confirmed that 7 in every 10 complaints registered are against UMEME, a clear indication Ugandans are increasingly becoming impatient with the company’s incompetence and inefficiencies. Examples of the many complaints include Fredrick Mubiru vs. UMEME, Obadiah RM vs. UMEME, Alice Namatovu vs. UMEME, Stanley Technical Services vs. UMEME, Moses Mutenye vs. UMEME, Kamba Petroleum vs. UMEME, Mohammed Sebaggala vs. UMEME, Nalongo Teddy Katende vs. UMEME, Apple Towers vs. UMEME just to mention a few.

LANGO MAN CURSES UMEME

However, the most outstanding dispute that touched us very much is that of Francis Obua, a Lango-based businessman of many years. He had been a power consumer, for operation of his four maize milling businesses in Oyam town, until December 2012 when his maize milling factory caught fire and his mortar got destroyed due to the negligence of UMEME technicians.

He first contacted UMEME for an administrative remedy as required by prudent practice. After years of being neglected by the indifferent UMEME bosses both in his upcountry town and headquarters in Kampala, he took his complaint to Water & Electricity Consumers Association. When the Association was overcome by UMEME’s indifference, its President/Chairman Robert Ssegonja wrote to Electricity Regulatory Authority (ERA) which referred the matter to Uganda Electricity Disputes Tribunal (EDT) which for months has been conducting trial sessions against UMEME under Complaint No. EDT/13/2015.

Available documents show that UMEME’s indifference shocked many ERA bosses including Eng Ziria Tibalwa Waako, Eng Joseph Oteng Otogo, Harold Obiga and John Julius Wandera who came to learn of Obua’s predicament. Obua maintains that since the first installation by then UEB in 1993, the power meter for his commercial premises in Oyam had always been fixed inside his factory.

Somewhere along the way his power was disconnected due to the exorbitant bill UMEME guys had given him. He says he delayed to pay because, whereas his actual bill was Shs400,000, the guys had billed him to pay several millions. The day he paid his bill, the UMEME guys came to reconnect him and advised him to relocate the meter from the wall inside to the pole outside.

He says he originally refused and the UMEME guys spent the whole day convincing him that this relocation would be beneficial to him.

“I reluctantly accepted since these were technical people from UMEME,” he says with misery resulting from 5 years of unemployment written all over his face.

After the meter relocation the next day his workers came to run the maize mill that hadn’t been operating for long due to UMEME’s ineptness and as soon as they switched it on, there was an accident. The factory caught fire and his very expensive mortar was burnt. This brought his entire business to a halt and yet he had contracted bank loans to be able to operate again.

He says the banks came and took one of his production units after he defaulted on the loan and all this must be atoned by UMEME. As corroborated in the numerous documents accompanying this story, Obua says UMEME has treated him inconsiderately and this is something UMEME bosses both in Kampala and his upcountry town are culpable.

“They have been tossing me up and down and they seem not to care about my suffering at all,” Obua says adding that “but I’m encouraged by the fact that each time I come to court I realize we are many customers cursing UMEME because of treating us this way; I’m not alone and we beg the President and Parliament to come to our rescue.”

He says originally he had a lawyer who abandoned him because of the poverty UMEME ineptness condemned him into. “I have been representing myself throughout this very costly trial at EDT and I have had to face those tough UMEME lawyers but I’m firm because of the truth I represent in my claim,” says a father of 4 some of whose kids have missed school for now 5 years.

He even had to move to Kampala, initially staying at a friend’s home in Old Kampala, in order to be able to attend EDT court sessions regularly. “What else could I do when I couldn’t afford weekly transport to Kampala and back? Yet they are very indifferent, sometimes you come to court and they don’t show up and it’s you who hurts more than them. They don’t seem to care at all they believe we are nothing.”

Obua says his wife originally moved to stay with him at Old Kampala but it became too costly for the friend accommodating two jobless adults and chased them away. The wife now stays at a cousin’s place in Kiwatule and Obua himself sleeps on the streets and mostly on the verandah of Universal Kingdom of God Church in Nakasero near Buganda road court. When it rains he suffers most and could even contract hard diseases because of the destitute life he leads.

He now expects a judgment from EDT anytime and in case he succeeds he plans to demand for Shs200m from UMEME for the costs he has incurred and business foregone for all these years since 2012 when his production stalled courtesy of UMEME negligence. He insists that UMEME must be vicariously held liable for the negligent actions of its agents who messed up his business.

Through its lawyers Shonubi Musoke & Co Advocates UMEME maintains its not responsible for what happened and instead blame the fire accident on Obua’s failure to carry out routine regular mantainance of his factory and on poor wiring of the inside part of the factory. Obua denies this saying he had operated the same system and same wiring for 21 years before the incident meaning it can’t be attributed to poor wiring system.

A close study of the EDT Tribunal work shows that UMEME is sued in most cases due to negligence and arrogant failure or refusal to compensate communities affected by its power projects in different parts of Uganda.

It’s also true that, motivated by the deep pocket theory, many are quick to sue it because hefty compensation is assured given the depth of its pockets as a company which monthly collects over Shs100bn in power bills payment across the country.

We made efforts to get the UMEME view by repeatedly calling and texting General Manager Sam Zzimbe but our efforts were unsuccessfully as he never responded to any of our calls and messages.